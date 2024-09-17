Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

An 87-year-old man was blindfolded and bundled into a car before being dumped 15 miles from his home, police said.

The pensioner was walking home from Oldham Central Mosque on Featherstall Road in Greater Manchester, when he was targeted between 8pm and 9.30pm on Sunday (15 September).

Greater Manchester Police say a black vehicle pulled up alongside him before two men forced him into the vehicle where was blindfolded.

The men demanded the elderly man’s money and phone, as they repeatedly threatened him and ripped his clothes.

He was later shoved out of the car and left stranded in West Yorkshire, where it took him an hour to find a house Rishworth, 15 miles from his home. and seek help.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston has described the incident as an “awful attack”.

She said: “The victim, who suffered serious injuries during the incident, endured a terrifying ordeal in which he was taken from close to his home, before being left with torn clothes in the middle of a dark road in unfamiliar surroundings, and with no means of communication.

“We are fortunate we are not talking about a potentially more serious or even fatal outcome.

“Our officers are currently investigating all circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone with any appropriate information to please come forward. This includes any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.”

Officers hope to speak with two men who they believe may be Bangladeshi over the attack. Police say they are around 25 to 30 years old, and were wearing t-shirts and seen drinking alcohol at the time of the incident.