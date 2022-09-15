For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners dressed in pink have gathered for the funeral of shooting victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old was killed after a gunman burst into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, more than three weeks ago.

People lined the street as the schoolgirl’s coffin arrived at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash on a horse-drawn carriage.

Mourners were asked to wear a ‘splash of pink’ in tribute to the schoolgirl (Peter Powell/PA)

The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.

A hearse with floral tributes saying “daughter” and “Liv” arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy.

Mourners, many with pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, were in tears as the cortege arrived.

Those attending were asked to wear a “splash of pink” in tribute to the youngster, who was once caught wearing pink nail varnish at school.

Staff from the funeral company wore dark suits with pink cravats and pink butterfly brooches.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy as she arrived for the funeral at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash (Craig Brough/Reuters)

In a eulogy, Olivia's mother said she had been born six weeks early and spent nine days in a special baby unit.

She said: “She was so small yet even as a newborn she had her own mind.”

Ms Korbel said Olivia was independent and even as a toddler would choose her own clothes.

”Although she loved sparkle and glitz she would never go overboard and she was very particular, even down to her socks,” she said.

Mourners were asked to wear a ‘splash of pink’ in tribute to the schoolgirl (Peter Powell/PA)

Olivia’s mother said the schoolgirl would have made a “great lawyer” because she “had an answer for everything”.

She added: “Olivia knew exactly how to wrap people around her little finger to get what she wanted, especially her brother Ryan and sister Chloe.

“She would often give them a cheeky smile and they would give in instantly.”

In his homily, Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said: “In St Paul’s words let us comfort one another with words of faith – faith in each other, faith in God and faith in the belief that Olivia’s untimely death will lead to a community here in Liverpool without violence, that it will become a place of peace and justice.”

Pupils at St Margaret Mary’s Junior School, next to the church, will also honour their classmate by wearing pink on Thursday.

Olivia’s headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson said: “We were mindful of the fact that the children had to take some sort of role today, in spite of the fact that they’re not going to the church.

“The wishes of the family in church were that everyone wear a splash of pink so today in school the children are all wearing a splash of pink.

Police are still hunting for the gunman who shot Olivia after chasing a convicted burglar into her home on 22 August (Peter Powell/PA)

“We have got pink hearts in the windows facing the main road, we have got pink ribbons on the fence.”

Each of the 480 pupils at the school will be creating a flower which will form part of a memorial for Olivia and school uniform rules will be relaxed to allow nail varnish.

Ms Wilkinson said: “One of the amazing memories that the class teacher and children shared was one day Olivia came to school wearing pink nail varnish and she spent the whole day hiding her hands so that I wouldn’t see the fact she was wearing pink nail varnish!

“So for that reason, as well as a splash of pink, we have said that the children can wear pink nail varnish today if they so wish.”

Olivia was shot dead nearly a month ago in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)

Police are continuing to hunt for the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm on 22 August.

Olivia died from a gunshot wound to her chest and her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured.

On Wednesday, founder of charity Crimestoppers Lord Ashcroft offered a £50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

Additional reporting by Press Association