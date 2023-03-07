For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The gunman accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was in a “ruthless pursuit” of his intended target, a court has heard.

Thomas Cashman allegedly fired a bullet through the front door of a family home in Liverpool, hitting the hand of Cheryl Korbel, 46, and fatally wounding her daughter, Manchester Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

He was pursuing Joseph Nee, who he allegedly shot in the midriff as Nee fled to Olivia’s house on 22 August last year.

Cashman, 34, denies murdering Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding Ms Kobel with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Opening the case, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said: “It is about the ruthless pursuit by Thomas Cashman to shoot Joseph Nee at all costs without any consideration for anyone else in the community.

“Such was the planning and ruthless nature of this attack that Thomas Cashman, we say, went armed and was in possession of two loaded firearms.

“When in all likelihood one of them failed, he simply turned to the other one to execute, literally, his plan”.

The prosecutor said Cashman had been “lying in wait” for Mr Nee, who was watching a football match at the home of another man, Timothy Naylor.

When Mr Nee left the house at about 10pm, the court heard a gunman ran behind him and fired three shots from a self-loading pistol, one of which hit Mr Nee in the midriff.

Mr Nee stumbled and the gunman, alleged to be Cashman, stood over him and tried to fire again but, possibly because the pistol malfunctioned, he was unable to complete his “task” and kill Mr Nee, Mr McLachlan said.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in her home in Liverpool (PA Media)

He added Ms Korbel opened her door after hearing noises outside and Mr Nee “made a dash” towards her house. Cashman then fired at Mr Nee from a second weapon, a revolver, and hit the front door of the family home, the court heard.

Mr McLachlan said: “That fourth likely shot passed through the door, it then passed through Cheryl Korbel’s right hand as she was no doubt trying to shut the door. The bullet then went into the chest of Cheryl Korbel’s daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel.”

Mr Nee managed to get inside the house and Cashman allegedly fired again into the doorframe, before running away.

Olivia was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital later that night.

Casman’s trial is expected to last four weeks.