Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Trial of man accused of murdering nine-year-old begins

The trial of a man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel began on Monday, 6 March.

Olivia was fatally shot at her home in Liverpool on the evening of 22 August 2022.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel was injured in the shooting as the gunman chased Joseph Nee, into their house.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is alleged to have been responsible for the murder.

He denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee and the wounding with intent of Cheryl.

