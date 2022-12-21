Man denies murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared via videolink wearing a pale-coloured polo shirt at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Olivia was fatally shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, entered not guilty pleas to Olivia’s murder, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, as well as two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Ms Korbel was in court along with other family members, some of whom shook their heads as the not guilty pleas were entered.