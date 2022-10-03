The man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been remanded in custody.

Thomas Cashman, 34, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday afternoon (3 October) after his case was sent from the magistrates’ court in the morning.

Olivia was shot by a gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into her home in Liverpool on August 22.

Cashman of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with the attempted murder of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel and Nee.

