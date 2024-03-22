For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A father has been found guilty of the murder of his baby who died after suffering a broken neck during a sequence of horrific abuse.

Five-week-old baby Ollie Davies was found lifeless in his bedroom in Leicester having suffered fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all his limbs.

At Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, his father Michael Davis was found guilty of murder, after Ollie was discovered with more than 20 broken ribs.

Jurors cleared Ollie’s mother, Kayleigh Driver, of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but the 29-year-old was found guilty of charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical injury.

The jury was told how the baby suffered his injuries in the 10 days up to his death on 21 October 2017.

Ollie Davis was discovered with a ‘snapped’ neck and more than 20 broken ribs (Matthew Cooper/PA Wire)

After being discovered in his crib in the bedroom he shared with Driver and Davis, he was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary where medical staff were unable to revive him.

Crown counsel Mr Jonas Hankin KC, prosecuting, told jurors that Ollie died from the delayed effects of a broken neck.

Before the trial, neither Driver, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, nor Davis had put forward an account of an accident or accidents to explain the injuries, Mr Hankin said.

Davis, 29, and Driver, 31, both of Upper Temple Walk, had denied any wrongdoing, each claiming they did not cause their son any physical harm.

Following the guilty verdict, Davis was remanded to custody ahead of sentencing, in which he will receive a mandatory life sentence.

Trial judge Mr Justice Cotter renewed Driver’s conditional bail following the verdicts and ordered that the 29-year-old, who appeared in court on a mobility scooter, should be sentenced alongside Davis on April 10.