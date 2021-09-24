Two 14-year-old boys have been sentenced to 13 years and 12 years respectively in a young offenders institution for the murder of an autistic 13-year-old boy.

Olly Stephens was “ambushed” in Emmer Green, Reading, on the afternoon of 3 January this year after he had apparently sought to defend another boy who was being humiliated in a social media group chat.

The boy was lured to a field in the area by a girl he knew before he was knifed to death by two of his former friends who were lying in wait.

A 14-year-old girl who admitted to manslaughter and perverting the course of justice over the killing was also sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday to three years and two months in a young offenders institution.