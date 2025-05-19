‘Foolish’ middleman in £4.75m gold toilet heist given suspended prison term

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The “foolish” middleman in a plot to steal a £4.75 million gold toilet from Blenheim Palace – the Oxfordshire country house where Sir Winston Churchill was born – has walked free from court after being given a suspended sentence.

A gang of thieves smashed their way in and ripped out the fully-functioning 18-carat gold toilet, a star attraction in an exhibition, in a raid in the early hours of September 14 2019.

Frederick Doe, 37, also known as Frederick Sines, was found guilty by a jury at Oxford Crown Court in March of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

On Monday, Doe of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work.

The raid to steal the sculpture was hours after a glamorous launch party and it is believed the distinctive toilet, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was split up or melted down and sold on soon after it was stolen.

None of the gold has been recovered.

In passing sentence, Judge Ian Pringle KC rejected the suggestion by prosecutor Julian Christopher KC that Doe was one of the main players in the conspiracy, saying: “You were, at best, a middle man who was targeted by James Sheen as you knew people in Hatton Garden because of your knowledge of valuable watches.”

He said Doe was “targeted” for his legitimate contacts in the Hatton Garden jewellery district.

The judge told Doe: “Those responsible for this audacious heist, five indiviuals could be seen on CCTV, were clearly intent on disposing of their ill-gotten gains quickly – one of them was James Sheen and he knew you.

“He clearly knew you had business connections, legitimate business connections with the Hatton Garden area in London.

“You foolishly agreed to assist him.”

The judge added: “You agreed to assist Mr Sheen without any hope or expectation of a reward for yourself.

“You do things for people as favour without any expectation of reward for yourself.

“You no doubt, for the last five-and-a-half years, regret doing for James Sheen every day since your arrest.”