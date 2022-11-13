Man ‘in 20s’ stabbed to death in Oxford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man believed to be in his 20s has been stabbed to death in Oxford.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the fatal attack in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called to an incident in the Jericho area, which sits just north of the city centre, shortly before 1am.

They found a young man seriously injured on Walton Street. He died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder probe into his death.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, however we have made nine arrests at this time,” Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill said.

“Currently there is a large scene watch in place in the local area and members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we carry out our enquiries,” the senior investigating officer added.

Thames Valley Police said the incident happened on Walton Street near the Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street junctions.

Officers were called at around 12.50am to the scene. The force said nine arrests hade been made in a statement three hours later.

DI Underhill appealed to any witnesses or anyone who may have information about the attack to come forward.

They can call 101 or use the Thames Valley Police website to do this, quoting reference 43220511338. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.