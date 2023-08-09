For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shops have been forced to close early on London’s Oxford Street after posts went viral on social media calling for a crime wave in the busy tourist area.

Police have made arrests after incidents following rumours of planned disorder spread on TikTok.

City of Westminster Police said on Wednesday evening: “Officers are continuing to provide a reassuring presence within the area. We have issued 24 dispersal orders and arrested five people.”

Two young men were led away from near to a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in handcuffs, close to a shop rumoured to be the target of the disturbance.

The public were told not to leave shops in the area as police dealt with the incident.

The incident was triggered following a widely shared post calling on people to ‘rob’ JD sports and other stores.

A poster shared online told people to follow a ‘dress code’ of balaclavas and gloves.

Nearby shops including an optician and pharmacy closed their shutters briefly shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, as crowds gathered on the busy street.

The men, one wearing a green hoodie and the other a grey tracksuit, were apprehended by police before being handcuffed.

Traffic on the packed street was temporarily brought to a halt, until four mounted police alongside security personnel were able to disperse onlookers.

There was a heavy police and security presence on the popular shopping street in the build-up to the disturbance, after rumours of a planned disorder were circulated on social media.

In a statement, the Met said: “We continue to have a highly visible presence in the Oxford Street area.

“Our officers have issued 11 dispersal orders.

“We will deal robustly with anyone coming to the West End intent on committing crime.”

Dispersal orders provide the police with extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

Oxford Street is Europe’s busiest shopping street, with about half a million daily visitors.