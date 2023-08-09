Mounted police patrolled outside JD Sports on Oxford Street in London on Wednesday, 9 August, after online speculation that a mass robbery had been planned at the store.

An unverified Snapchat image, which circulated on TikTok, appeared to call for a robbery at the sportswear shop.

It issued a “dress code” of “bally and gloves” and said: “Don’t come if you can’t run. Don’t come if you’re loud. Don’t come with any weapons.”

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said the force was aware of “online speculation about opportunities to commit crime” around the area.

Eleven dispersal orders were issued on Wednesday, they said.