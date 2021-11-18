Oxford Street store evacuated following reports of man with knife

A store in London’s Oxford Street has been evacuated following reports of a man with a knife.

The Metropolitan Police said people were asked to the leave the shop as a precaution after officers were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

No arrests have been made and there have been no reports of injuries.

Video footage shared on social media appeared to show armed officers outside a branch of Marks and Spencer as several marked police cars lined the street, however police did not confirm which store they were called to.

A police spokesperson said in a statement at about 3.15pm: “We are aware of reports of an incident at a shop in Oxford Street, W1.

“Police were called following reports of a man with a knife. Officers are in attendance.

“The shop has been evacuated as a precaution. No suspect or victim found at this time.”

In an update less than an hour later, the force added: “Police are now leaving the shop in Oxford Street, which is reopening.

“There are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”