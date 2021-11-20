Huge haul of fake designer goods seized by police in Oxford Street

Thousands of unsafe toys, knock-off designer goods and illegal products were discovered in pre-Christmas raids on Oxford Street.

Police and trading standards officers targeted four souvenir and sweet shops at the popular shopping destination on Thursday night.

More than 17,500 items were confiscated during the multi-agency Operation Jane, including two bags of foodstuff that contained more than the legal limit of THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

"The quantity and variety of goods seized by our officers is astonishing," said Heather Acton, Westminster City Council cabinet member for communities and regeneration.

"Many of these goods are unsafe and certainly unhealthy. From cheap imitations of fashionable products to mislabelled tobacco and even psychoactive substances it's vital that we protect customers and get these products off the shelves.

“This Christmas is make or break for many high street shops, and checking retailers will support legitimate businesses and protect the reputation of the West End as a leading destination for shoppers."

Trading standards officers seized 11,000 goods including unsafe toys, counterfeit clothing and incorrectly labelled products with a high nicotine content.

Another 4,000 items were confiscated because they were being sold by an unregistered food business operator.

Around 2,500 souvenirs were taken from unregistered businesses and illegal street traders.

Health and safety officers also served three notices for unsafe electrical goods and poor standards of safety within premises.

Ms Acton added: “Oxford Street is the nation’s high street, our shoppers should be able to trust the products they are buying in the city are as described ‘on the tin’”.

Rachael Robathan, the leader of Westminster City Council, tweeted: "We're working 24/7 to make sure it's safe to visit and shop in our city."

Additional reporting by Press Association