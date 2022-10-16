‘Master manipulator’ paedophile jailed for raping children and sexually abusing dog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A paedophile pensioner who raped a string of children and sexually abused a dog with his wife has been jailed for 31 years.

David Twiname, 74, was a “master manipulator” who started abusing children in the 1970s before persuading his wife Judith to commit sexual offences.

He also encouraged another woman, Antoinette Holroyd, to “partake in his depraved fantasies”, police said.

Twiname, of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, Derbyshire, was jailed for 31 years for a total of 28 sexual offences at Derby Crown Court on Thursday.

He had previously been found guilty of 10 counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault.

Five of the rapes were related to children under the age of 16.

Twiname admitted several other offences including the indecent assault of another child under the age of 16, extreme animal pornography and sexual offences with a dog – the most recent in 2019.

His wife Judith Button, 59, was handed a two-year suspended sentence with a rehabilitation order.

She admitted two sexual offences relating to children dating back 30 years and two charges of having sex with a dog between 1987 and 2004.

Holroyd, 78, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, Derbyshire, admitted indecently assaulting a boy under 16.

Twiname’s crimes spanned decades (SWNS)

She received a 21-month sentence suspended for a period of 21 months and a rehabilitation order.

Both Button and Holroyd were added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detective Sergeant Dan Saunby, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “This was an extremely complex case which spanned decades and impacted the lives of all those affected, some of whom were just children at the time of the offences.

“I would like to thank the survivors involved for their bravery and stoicism over the last few years, and whilst nothing can ever undo the harm that Twiname, Button and Holdroyd caused – I really do hope that today’s sentencing will allow them to move forward with their lives.

“Twiname is not only a paedophile, he is also a master manipulator who encouraged others to partake in his depraved fantasies.

“In denying several of the charges he prolonged the suffering of those he abused by forcing them to endure a trial.

“Thankfully the jury saw through his web of lies and found him guilty.”

SWNS