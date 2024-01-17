For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with the 2015 murder of Manchester-based gang member Andre Marshall, police said.

Abdul Ahsan, who fled to Pakistan to evade detention, was extradited on Tuesday in a joint effort by UK and Pakistani authorities, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Marshall, 29 at the time of his death, was shot multiple times in his leg and torso and his body was found next to a vehicle in Manor Park Urmston on 20 May 2015.

He was a known member of the Moss Side Gooch Gang in Manchester and was jailed in 2008 for a gun attack.

Mr Ahsan was initially arrested in 2015 but failed to answer police bail later that year, police said. A £10,000 reward was offered for information leading to Mr Ahsan’s arrest.

"This charge is an important development in the investigation into the death of Andre Marshall,” detective chief inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team.

"On behalf of our investigation team, I would like to thank our colleagues in the National Crime Agency and also the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency and the UK Crown Prosecution Service, who have all jointly worked together to facilitate this progress in our investigation,” she said.

Two people, Danial Shahid and Kadell Rivers, have already been sentenced for their involvement in the murder case.

Shahid, then 18-year-old, was sentenced to four years in jail after he was found guilty of assisting an offender following a trial at Manchester Crown Court on 19 May 2016.

Rivers, then aged 20, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail.

Ahsan will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

