The father of Sara Sharif has denied her murder, after the 10-year-old schoolgirl was found dead under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Surrey.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had travelled to Pakistan with five children the day before her body was discovered on August 10.

During an appearance at the Old Bailey, all three denied her murder and separate charges of causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023, and are due to stand trial in September next year.

Sara’s body was found under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)

Police made the discovery after receiving a phone call from Pakistan at 2.47am, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds. Prosecutor Giles Bedloe told the Old Bailey that Sara was found to have “a constellation of healed and healing injuries”.

A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries”, while her official cause of death has not been established.

Following a police investigation, the trio returned to the UK on 13 September and were arrested at Gatwick Airport.

It has since been announced that a safeguarding review will take place into her death, with the chair of the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership (SSCP) warning the process was “likely to take some time”.

A safeguarding review has been launched into her death (PA)

The purpose of a local safeguarding child practice review is for agencies to learn lessons to improve the way in which they work to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.

Surrey Police have continued to appeal for information to build a picture of Sara’s life before her death, and released new images in the hope it would prompt people to come forward with information.

In an interview with Sky News, Sara’s mother Olga said she was haunted by her death.

Appearing via video-links from HMP Belmarsh and HMP Bronzefield, the trio only spoke to confirm their names and enter their pleas, before being remanded into custody ahead of the next scheduled hearing on 26 January.