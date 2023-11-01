For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation has been launched after a pro-Palestinian activist released a box of mice into a McDonalds restaurant in Birmingham.

A video posted on social media shows a man with a Palestinian flag wrapped around his head carrying a box full of the rodents into the fast food restaurant in Star City onto the floor.

The camera shows him calmly passing a group of children before releasing the mice, painted black, red and green, causing customers inside to jump back in panic.

The mice were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag (TikTok)

While walking away, shouts of Free f****** Palestine” and “F*** Israel” can be heard, while a note flashes up calling for boycotts of McDonalds, Disney and Starbucks for supporting Israel.

At the end of the video, a recording of a phone call is also played as one man is heard boasting: “All the alarms are going off” and that “the doors are closed”.

A second voice adds: “Successful mission”.

As well as painting the rodents, fake number plates that read “PAIISTN” and “Free Palestine” can be seen on the vehicle.

Customers can be seen jumping back in shock after the box of rodents were released on the floor (TikTok)

A spokesperson for McDonalds said the the restaurant had been “fully sanitised” and that pest control partners had been called out to conduct “a full inspection”.

Another box of mice was released in a second McDonalds on 31 October, with staff seen containing the rodents in a plastic box.

An apparent bystander filmed the chaos, claiming somebody had “dropped off” the creatures at the restaurant in protest over the bombing of Gaza.

McDonald’s has become a target for protesters after an Israel franchise of the company said on its social media accounts that it had given thousands of meals to IDF soldiers.

A second McDonald’s was targeted with staff trying to contain the mice in a plastic box (TikTok)

The US burger giant’s franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey issued statements disassociating themselves from the Israeli franchise, which is owned by Alonyal Ltd.

“In regard to the news that McDonald’s in Israel was donating meals. We affirm that it was an individual decision on their part,” McDonald’s franchise in Saudi Arabia said in a statement. “Neither global McDonald’s nor us nor any other country had a role or relationship with that decision, neither directly nor indirectly.”

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after live rodents were thrown into a restaurant off Watson Road, Nechells, at around 5.30pm yesterday (30 October).

“We understand the distress this will have caused and it’s not acceptable in any circumstances.

“This is currently being treated as a public nuisance offence and we’ve active lines of enquiries to identify, and then arrest, who was involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 3847 of 30/10/23.”