Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters staged a rush-hour sit-in at the fourth busiest station in Britain, London’s Liverpool Street, on Tuesday evening (31 October.)

Palestine flags littered the crowd and the hundreds sat on the floor of the bustling station chanting “Free Palestine”.

This comes as an Israeli strike on a Gaza refugee camp killed 50 and injured 150 on Tuesday (31 October), according to Director of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital.

Tens of thousands also marched through London on Saturday (28 October) calling for a ceasefire in the conflict that has seen more than 8,000 killed in Gaza and 1,400 killed in Israel.