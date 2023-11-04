Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with Met Police at Trafalgar Square - live updates
The Met Police has issued a dispersal order for the area around Trafalgar Square
Pro-Palestinian protesters have clashed with Met Police after a demonstration in support of people in Gaza came to an end in Trafalgar Square in London this evening.
The force has issued a dispersal order for an area around the square after saying fireworks had been fired into crowds and toward police officers. The order will remain in force until 1am, the Met said.
Footage on social media appeared to show flares being fired at a line of police officers.
It followed a huge protest in central London which was attended by around 30,000 people. It began this morning outside the BBC in Portland Place before a sit-in at Trafalgar Square and then Charing Cross station.
Sit-ins also took place at Oxford Circus and Regent Street.
Footage shared on social media
Footage appears to show fireworks being fired at officers in Trafalgar Square. The Met Office responded to the post below, stating: “Shortly after this clip was taken, officers cleared Trafalgar Square. A S35 Dispersal Order was put in place, followed by a S60AA authorisation to remove face coverings.”
Met Police statement
At just before 7.20pm, the Met Police posted on X, formerly called Twitter, that it had imposed a dispersal order for the area around Trafalgar Square. It said: “A Section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorised by Superintendent May- Robinson at 1843 hours in order to disperse a group on Trafalgar Square who have been firing fireworks into crowds & towards police officers. The Dispersal Order will remain in place until 0100 hours 5/11/23. “The map below outlines the geographical area where the Section 35 Dispersal Order is in effect.”