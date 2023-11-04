Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with Met Police at Trafalgar Square - live updates

Police line up in Trafalgar Square after a dispersal order was issued following a pro-Palestinian protest (Met Police)

Pro-Palestinian protesters have clashed with Met Police after a demonstration in support of people in Gaza came to an end in Trafalgar Square in London this evening.

The force has issued a dispersal order for an area around the square after saying fireworks had been fired into crowds and toward police officers. The order will remain in force until 1am, the Met said.

Footage on social media appeared to show flares being fired at a line of police officers.

It followed a huge protest in central London which was attended by around 30,000 people. It began this morning outside the BBC in Portland Place before a sit-in at Trafalgar Square and then Charing Cross station.

Sit-ins also took place at Oxford Circus and Regent Street.