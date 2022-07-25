Family’s agony 10 years after grandmother, 76, murdered in her home

The granddaughter of a widow who was tied up, tortured and left to die by burglars has revealed her family has never come to terms with the “terror” of her final moments as her killers remain on the loose.

Pamela Wheeler, 76, was found dead inside her bungalow in Thamesmead, southeast London, on 22 July 2012 after a neighbour, concerned at having not seen her, called round.

The grandmother, who had only recently recovered from breast cancer, lived alone in the semi-detached property following the death of her husband Dennis in 2010 and was last seen on 19 July.

It is believed she was tied up by her wrists and ankles, beaten by her killer, or killers, and forced into revealing the combination to a small safe in which she kept her life savings.

At the time of her death, it was reported that several credit cards had been left strewn around the property and that Ms Wheeler may also have been forced to reveal her PIN numbers.

Urging people to come forward with information at the time, investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Gwyn said Ms Wheeler “did not deserve to die tied up in her own house and suffer that violence”.

He added: “This is a shocking and tragic crime, taking away all dignity and respect.”

In the days after the attack, police appealed for information as they tried to trace two men allegedly seen acting suspiciously near the victim’s home in New Acres Road on 19 July – however they were later discounted from the investigation.

The following year, police issued a fresh appeal with a £20,000 reward for any information that led to an arrest and prosecution.

Despite this, no one has ever been convicted of Ms Wheeler’s brutal murder.

A neighbour found Pamela Wheeler dead at her semi-detached bungalow in New Acres Road (Google)

An inquest in 2016 heard how injuries to her arms indicated she had fought for her life before she died from head injuries and suffocation on 20 July 2012.

On the 10th anniversary of her grandmother’s murder, Amy Hudson has spoken out in the hope her killers might finally be found.

"What happened to my Nan 10 years ago is unspeakable,” she said. “After a hard, sad life of frequent severe mental illness, to lose her life to the level of extreme violence that she did is something we as a family have never been able to come to terms with.

“No one should experience that level of terror and pain in their last hours alive.”

She added: "We have had 10 years without her that we should have had. Ten years of missed opportunity for closeness, witnessing my successes and being there for my failures, the opportunity to live out her days with people who would have loved her.

"There isn’t anything that can change what has happened and fix the cracks it has left in my mum’s heart and mind, but we do need justice. We really need this.

“If anyone has any information that could help, please come forward."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the unsolved murder investigation remains open.

The force said in a statement: "The investigation into the murder of Pamela Wheeler is ongoing and the Met remains committed to bringing the person responsible for her death to justice.

"Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to review the evidence in the case and remain in contact with Pamela’s family.

“Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 020 8721 4622."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.