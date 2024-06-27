For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder probe after a paramedic who starred in Channel 4’s 999: On The Front Line was found dead beside a woman at a home.

The bodies of Daniel Duffield, 24, who features on the show, and Lauren Evans, 22, were discovered by the 24-year-old’s colleagues at the house in Hednesford on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said officers were alerted by West Midlands Ambulance Service at around 12.30pm and attended an address on Alpine Drive.

The bodies of Daniel Duffield, 24, and Lauren Evans, 22, were discovered by the 24-year-old’s colleagues at the house in Hednesford on Tuesday ( daniel.duffield / Instagram )

A woman and a man were found dead inside the property. Formal identification is still due to take place, but the force believes she is Ms Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and he is Mr Duffield, from Cannock.

The force subsequently launched a murder investigation, with enquiries ongoing.

Daniel Duffield, 24, starred on Channel 4’s 999: On The Front Line ( daniel.duffield/Instagram )

Staffordshire Police also said it has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers were recently in contact with the pair.

Mr Duffield’s sister is among those paying tribute to her “beautiful brother”, describing him as “bright soul” who she will “forever cherish”.

Writing on social media, she said: “Never, ever thought I’d have to write this post. My beautiful brother has left us today. I’m so distraught you’ve gone. I will never come to terms with it that you’re no longer here.

“You [were] such a bright soul – always helping other people, making them smile, laugh, saving lives, but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

“I will forever cherish you, and us growing up together. You will always be in my heart. [You were] the best brother I could of ever asked for. Forever 24. RIP Daniel Duffield. I’ll always miss you and love you forever until we meet again.”

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from the force’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

Mr Duffield (right) pictured with student paramedic Ellie, who was his crew mate on the programme ( daniel.duffield/Instagram )

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

People can submit information that may help the investigation to the police’s online portal.

More follows on this breaking news story...