Mapped: UK’s worst hotspots for doorstop parcel thefts revealed

More than £666 million worth of parcels were stolen from people’s doorsteps in the year up to June, new research can reveal.

Leicestershire was the top hotspot for doorstep thefts, with 799 reported incidents in the year to June, followed by Hertfordshire (767) and Kent (750), according to a Freedom of Information request sent by parcel locker company Quadient to 27 police forces across the UK.

The company also found that thefts have risen by £290 million compared with the past 12 months, and the average value of stolen parcels has risen from £120 to £138.

A survey of 2,000 consumers by market research company Censuswide also found that those living in urban areas are also more likely to experience theft, as flats and shared buildings without secure parcel management systems are particularly exposed. Some 27 per cent of reported thefts were situated in Greater London, while cities like Bristol and Glasgow were also hotspots for package stealing.

As a result, homeowners say they have started to install their own deterrents to keep their parcels safe, with 40 per cent of respondents who had recently had parcels taken having bought a video doorbell or security camera. Another 38 per cent had changed their delivery instructions so parcels were left at deposit boxes or with a close neighbour.

The survey also found that parcel theft was hugely underreported. While 79 per cent of respondents said parcel theft should be treated more seriously by the authorities, only 22 per cent of those who had lost their deliveries reported it to the police.

A further 34 per cent said they did not report the loss because they did not think the retailer or courier would refund them. Another 28 per cent said they did not think the police would take any action.

The impact of parcel theft has meant that one in ten victims said they have stopped shopping online. Younger people between the ages of 22 and 34 are more likely to report a stolen parcel, the survey found.

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, director of lockers automation Europe at Quadient, said the rise of parcel theft suggested many no longer want packages left on their doorsteps.

“Parcel theft has risen dramatically in the past year, and with the busiest delivery season approaching, the message from consumers is clear: they don’t want packages left on their doorsteps anymore,” she added.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “There are a number of steps which people can take to help prevent themselves from becoming victims of parcel theft. This includes tracking parcels to ensure someone is at home for the delivery, arranging for your parcel to be delivered to a trusted person or using an off-site locker service.

“Anyone who is a victim of a parcel theft should report it to police. You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling 101.”