Parents charged with murder of 11-week-old daughter
Pair face second charge of causing or allowing a child or vulnerable person to die
Two parents will appear in court accused of murdering their baby daughter.
Krunal Prajapati, 26, and Rinkalben Prajapati, 23, both of no fixed address, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of 11-week-old Hazel Prajapati.
Both have also been charged with causing or allowing a child or vulnerable person to die.
An investigation was launched on 16 September after Hazel was admitted to a north London hospital after being found unresponsive.
She was transferred to a central London hospital where she died on Tuesday, 20 September.
A post-mortem examination took place on 26 September and gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.
Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating the case.
If found guilty on both charges, each parent will face up to two life sentences.
All offenders guilty of murder are sentenced to life in prison, while the maximum punishment for causing or allowing a child or vulnerable person to die was upped to a life sentence for offences committed on or after 28 June this year.
