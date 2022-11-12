Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door
Victim was ‘ incapable of defending herself against callous and merciless actions’ of attacker, police say
A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.
Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.
A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.
The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet.
Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard.
The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.
A passerby came to help and called 999.
Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she had extensive bruising to her body, the Metropolitan Police said.
She was taken to hospital, where doctors found she had a fracture to her lower back as a result of the attack.
Detective Constable Jean-Luc Argent said: “The victim continues to suffer the psychological effects of what was a truly despicable assault.
“She is a vulnerable woman who was incapable of defending herself against the callous and merciless actions of Jombla.”
The investigating officer added: “He now faces a substantial amount of time behind bars, where he belongs.”
Jombla, from Amhurst Road in Hackney, was convicted on six counts of rape and two counts of actual bodily harm at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday.
He will be sentenced on 30 March next year.
DC Argent added “The Met will not stand for violence against women and girls and will do everything we can to bring violent and predatory offenders to justice.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.