For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade and injured 79 people has been charged with seven offences against six victims.

Paul Doyle will appear in court for the first time on Friday and has been remanded into police custody after being arrested following the scenes of devastation that broke out on Water Street on Monday.

The 53-year-old from West Derby was not named until Thursday, but had previously been confirmed to be a white British man from the city.

With Doyle due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, here is everything we know so far about the suspect.

open image in gallery Emergency services responding to the crash on Water Street ( Getty )

Who is Paul Doyle?

According to multiple reports, Doyle is a married father of three and a business owner who lives in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The Sun also reported he was a former Royal Marine commando prior to launching his businesses.

Their neighbours claimed they are a “nice” family, with the children praised for being well-behaved.

What charges does he face?

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to a child.

open image in gallery Nearly 80 people were injured, with 50 taken to hospital ( PA Wire )

What happened at the Liverpool victory parade?

Up to a million supporters had gathered to celebrate Liverpool’s 20th Premier League victory in a 10-mile parade in the city on Monday.

Police previously said they believed the car that struck pedestrians tailgated an ambulance trying to reach a man suffering from a suspected heart attack inside roadblocks on Water Street, off the main parade route.

Four children were among those injured after the vehicle struck crowds, who were heading to catch trains, buses and taxis home at around 6pm.

Merseyside’s chief fire officer Nick Searle said they rescued four people who were trapped under the car, including a child. Some 50 people were taken to hospital for treatment and seven were still receiving treatment on Thursday night.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related. He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.