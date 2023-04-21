Rare white peacock left fighting for life after hit-and-run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A rare white peacock was left fighting for its life after a driver appeared to deliberately hit it.

Snowy, who lives at Normanby Hall Country Park in Lincolnshire, was rushed to a vet after being injured in the neck and leg.

Roofers working on a cottage near the estate reportedly said on Thursday that they saw a car swerve to hit the peacock, which is much loved by visitors and staff.

North Lincolnshire Council, which runs Normanby Hall, wrote on Facebook: “Snowy is such a character, we are keeping our fingers crossed he pulls through.”

Park chiefs said: “We have had some sad news this morning. Snowy, one of the wild peacocks, has been hit by a car.

“Witnesses to the incident believe this to be a deliberate act.

“This action happened along the Normanby Road, between 11am and 11.30am, and was witnessed by individuals in Normanby.

“We have informed the police and urge anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting reference 263 20042023.”

Two members of staff took Snowy to a vet, “where he was cleaned up and checks carried out”.

The next 24 hours were seen as critical.

The Normanby managers said on Friday that after treatment and overnight rest, Snowy had shown signs of improvement and they hoped for a full recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown concerns to Snowy over the last 24 hours.

“We hope he makes a full recovery. As you can understand, you will not see Snowy around the park for a while.”

Fans of Snowy expressed anger at the driver and suggested the car might have been caught on CCTV, and some offered to donate towards the vet’s bill.