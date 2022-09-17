Man jailed after stabbing landlady to death when she told him to move out
‘Penny was a kind, giving, loving , respected and wonderful individual,’ her family said in tribute
A man has been jailed for stabbing his landlady to death in her home in Sutton after she asked him to move out.
Peninah Kabeba, 42, known as Penny, was found suffering multiple stab wounds at her home in Park Road, Cheam, in May last year.
The mother, who worked with people with learning disabilities, was found by neighbours who alerted the police. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Mohsen Saadi, 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of murder.
Concerned neighbours reported hearing a disturbance from inside the address and then seeing Saadi leaving after the attack on 27 May, 2020. Saadi had been living at Penny’s address for a short period just prior to the murder but had been asked to move out by Penny which prompted the attack, MyLondon reported.
One of the neighbours who had called police kept Saadi in his vision and directed officers to him. Saadi was then arrested and charged with Penny’s murder.
Detective Sargent Marc Gadd, who led the investigation into the incident, said the neighbour’s actions were crucial in the swift arrest. Mr Gadd called Saadi a “vile man” for carrying out such “senseless gratuitous violence”.
“Saadi is a vile man who took Penny’s life in an act of senseless gratuitous violence,” he said.
“I know this has been an incredibly difficult time for Penny’s family and friends but I hope the fact Saadi will now spend a significant amount of time in prison brings them some peace.
“I would like to commend Penny’s neighbours who came to her aid and greatly assisted the police by following her attacker which led to his arrest – their actions were crucial in enabling us to swiftly arrest him.
Tricia Nyamata, a family member of Penny, described her as a kind, loving and wonderful mum whose death shocked everyone who knew her.
“Penny was a kind, giving, loving , respected and wonderful individual. Her tragic loss has been a shock to the community and all those who knew her,” Ms Nyamata wrote in a GoFund Me tribute.
“To the world, Penny is another tragedy, but to many of us she was a daughter, mum, an aunt, sister, friend, and colleague.
“This tragedy has caused tremendous hurt and indescribable pain to Penny’s family and many friends across the globe.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.