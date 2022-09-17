Man jailed after stabbing landlady to death when she told him to move out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been jailed for stabbing his landlady to death in her home in Sutton after she asked him to move out.

Peninah Kabeba, 42, known as Penny, was found suffering multiple stab wounds at her home in Park Road, Cheam, in May last year.

The mother, who worked with people with learning disabilities, was found by neighbours who alerted the police. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohsen Saadi, 57, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of murder.

Concerned neighbours reported hearing a disturbance from inside the address and then seeing Saadi leaving after the attack on 27 May, 2020. Saadi had been living at Penny’s address for a short period just prior to the murder but had been asked to move out by Penny which prompted the attack, MyLondon reported.

One of the neighbours who had called police kept Saadi in his vision and directed officers to him. Saadi was then arrested and charged with Penny’s murder.

Detective Sargent Marc Gadd, who led the investigation into the incident, said the neighbour’s actions were crucial in the swift arrest. Mr Gadd called Saadi a “vile man” for carrying out such “senseless gratuitous violence”.

Mohsen Saadi was sentenced to 18 years minimum in prison for murdering the support worker (Metropolitan Police)

“Saadi is a vile man who took Penny’s life in an act of senseless gratuitous violence,” he said.

“I know this has been an incredibly difficult time for Penny’s family and friends but I hope the fact Saadi will now spend a significant amount of time in prison brings them some peace.

“I would like to commend Penny’s neighbours who came to her aid and greatly assisted the police by following her attacker which led to his arrest – their actions were crucial in enabling us to swiftly arrest him.

Tricia Nyamata, a family member of Penny, described her as a kind, loving and wonderful mum whose death shocked everyone who knew her.

“Penny was a kind, giving, loving , respected and wonderful individual. Her tragic loss has been a shock to the community and all those who knew her,” Ms Nyamata wrote in a GoFund Me tribute.

“To the world, Penny is another tragedy, but to many of us she was a daughter, mum, an aunt, sister, friend, and colleague.

“This tragedy has caused tremendous hurt and indescribable pain to Penny’s family and many friends across the globe.”