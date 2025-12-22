Road rage driver who hurled abuse at female motorist now jailed after another tirade

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A road rage driver who previously launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a lone female motorist has now been jailed after another incident of verbal abuse.

Peter Abbott, 62, was serving a suspended sentence when he was involved in a fresh incident, which took place on Bournemouth’s Alum Chine Beach on 3 December 2024, the Courts and Tribunals Service Centre (CTSC) told The Independent.

He had used threatening or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence during the incident at the beach, with a woman once again the target.

He was jailed for six weeks at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 December, as well as being handed an £85 fine, the CTSC confirmed.

Abbott was previously handed a suspended sentence in May 2024, after he had threatened and used vile language to Samantha Isaacs during an incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth on 25 August 2023.

After she beeped him for a minor incident, he exited his vehicle and banged on her windscreen with his fists before unleashing the foul-mouthed tirade.

He shouted at her, “Can you f***ing see me you f***ing tart?” He then called her a ‘s***’ and a ‘w****’ and put his head up against the windscreen.

Another motorist went to intervene and called Abbott a bully, and told him, “What is wrong with you, it’s a woman on her own.” Abbott replied, “She’s a f***ing bloody annoying woman.”

He was convicted following a trial at Poole Magistrates’ Court of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards her, leaving her “scared all the time” when driving.

District Judge Orla Austin sentenced Abbott to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation days, to complete an anger management course and pay £300 compensation to Ms Isaacs and £300 court costs.

In breaching that suspended sentence, Abbott has now been jailed.