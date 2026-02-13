For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is accused of embezzling £459,000 from the party over more than 12 years, according to reports.

Mr Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s estranged husband, is alleged to have used the money to buy items including a motorhome and luxury goods, and towards the purchase of two cars.

He is accused of embezzling the funds between August 2010 and January 2023, according to an indictment seen by the BBC and first reported in The Sun.

The 61-year-old, who became the party chief executive in 1999, is expected to appear at the High Court in Glasgow for a preliminary hearing on February 20.

He was first arrested in April 2023 as part of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances and was charged in April 2024.

Mr Murrell, who was the man responsible for the day-to-day running of the SNP, entered no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in March 2025, facing a charge of embezzlement.

The indictment is said to include allegations that Mr Murrell used party funds to buy a £124,550 motorhome for his own personal use.

It is also alleged he used £57,500 of SNP money towards buying an £81,000 Jaguar I-PACE in 2019, and £16,489 towards a £33,000 Volkswagen Golf bought in early 2016, according to the reports.

Until he stood down in 2023 during the leadership race to succeed Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell had been chief executive of the SNP for more than 20 years.

In January last year, Ms Sturgeon announced she and Mr Murrell had “decided to end” their marriage.

The ex-SNP leader said at the time: “With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

“To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.”

The Crown Office warned against commentary and speculation on the case, saying: “Commentary, analysis or conclusions about evidence, witnesses or the accused risks prejudicing proceedings and may amount to contempt of court.”

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the SNP’s finances in July 2021 after receiving complaints about how donations were used.