What is the status of the Duke of Sussex’s legal claims?

The Duke of Sussex is appealing against the dismissal of his High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.

As the Court of Appeal is due to hear two days of legal argument in Harry’s bid, the PA news agency looks at the duke’s recent legal cases.

– Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements

In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry’s claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The duke, 40, challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s lawyers said he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.

The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec’s approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry’s lawyers had taken “an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process”.

Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter’s ruling in June last year.

The appeal against the ruling is now scheduled to be heard on April 8-9 in London.

– Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering.

The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the “blagging” of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

The duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were “thrown off the scent” and not aware of being targeted, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue.

The full trial could be held in early 2026.

– Settlement with News Group Newspapers

Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World.

Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the duke and NGN reached an agreement including a “full and unequivocal apology” and “substantial” damages, announced on January 22.

NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including “incidents of unlawful activities” by private investigators working for The Sun.

The publisher also apologised to the duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011.

“We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages,” the NGN statement said.

The publisher also apologised for the impact of the “serious intrusion” into the private life of Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered “incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011”.

They added: “There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun.”

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well.