Bricklayer who murdered customer in row over property extension jailed for life

A builder who murdered a customer in a dispute over an extension at her home has been jailed for life.

Sharon Gordon, 58, died from severe head injuries with her body found at the foot of her stairs after concerned friends called at her home on 21 July last year.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Peter Norgrove pleaded guilty to her murder and will now serve a minimum of 15 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The court heard that Norgrove, 43, was caught on doorbell and security camera footage before he killed Ms Gordon at her house in Bromford Road, Holly Hall, Dudley.

The recently qualified bricklayer, who met Ms Gordon through a mutual friend at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall they attended, was paid £29,000 and agreed to build the extension within two months.

During the course of the investigation into Mrs Gordon’s death, Norgrove was interviewed and said he had left the property the day before she was killed.

However, footage found these claims to be false and blood-stained items were found in a wheelie bin at a family address linked to Norgrove.

Further searches of the address revealed a lump hammer hidden in a shed by a victim detection dog, and tests found traces of Mrs Gordon’s blood on it.

Peter Norgrove pleaded guilty to her murder (PA)

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Chambers said the “brutal and savage” offence, involving eight blows to the head, was aggravated by a false statement Norgrove gave police saying his victim was alive and well when he left the property.

The judge told Norgrove, a former public sector worker: “You used a hammer to repeatedly strike her to the head.

“You were angry because she had continued to criticise you for your chronic delays and workmanship.”

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, who led the investigation, said: “Mrs Gordon tragically lost her life following a violent attack by Peter Norgrove, which appears to have stemmed from him losing his temper after a disagreement over the work he was carrying out.

“Mrs Gordon’s friends and family have been deeply affected by her death, and while Norgrove has now faced the consequences of his appalling actions, our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve.”

Mrs Gordon’s family have said they “remain devastated” by her brutal death.

“We remain devastated at the loss of our beloved sister Sharon and our lives will never be the same again,” they said.

“Sharon had much to live for, and no one could anticipate that renovating your home would end in murder. Sharon simply wanted to improve her home, but sadly she was brutally taken and will never enjoy any of its benefits.”