Police hunt woman after boy, 12, attacked while walking home from school

Police are trying to identify a woman after a 12-year-old boy was attacked during an attempted robbery while walking home from school.

The schoolboy was punched, kicked and pushed to the floor by two female suspects in an alleyway on Thursday, May 2 in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary released a CCTV image of a woman they’d like to speak to in connection to the crime. The wanted woman is seen dressed in a black mini dress with cut outs which display the distinctive tattoos on her leg.

The force said the victim was walking along an alleyway next to Churchgate at around 3:25pm when he was approached by two women.

Victim was walking along an alleyway next to Churchgate off New Road when he was attacked ( Google Maps )

He was then hit, punched, kicked and pushed to the floor by the pair after refusing to hand over his mobile phone and school bag.

Nothing was stolen and the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection to the attempted robbery and urged anyone who recognised her to report it to the force website using reference 35/31127/24.