Police hunt Pharrell Williams, 20, wanted on recall to prison

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for his arrest on recall to prison

Madeline Sherratt
Wednesday 24 July 2024 16:50
Picture of wanted man Pharrell Williams, 20, for prison recall
Picture of wanted man Pharrell Williams, 20, for prison recall (Avon and Somerset Police)

Police have launched a manhunt for a Pharrell Williams, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Not to be confused with the ‘Happy’ singer of the same name, the 20-year-old has links to the Bristol area.

Avon and Somerset Police has urged members of the public not to approach him and instead call 999.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, brown eyes, with curly, dark hair, which may be worn in braids.

Williams has links to the south and east of Bristol and has frequented the Fishponds and Hartcliffe areas in the past.

He also has connections to Weston-super-Mare, officers said.

