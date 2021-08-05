Police have released an e-fit image of a teenager suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl near Bournemouth beach in July.

The victim was playing ball with her friends in the sea off Bournemouth beach at around 3.30pm on Sunday 18 July, when the ball landed in front of a teenage boy in the water, Dorset Police said.

The boy began talking with the girl, and eventually threw the ball back to her friends, before pulling her deeper out to sea and raping her.

Detectives are renewing their appeal for information about the attack and have shared a computer-generated image of what they believe the rapist to look like.

The boy is described as having tanned skin and a thin, muscular build, and possibly being of Pakistani descent. He is believed to be between 5ft5 and 5ft7 and has short dark hair that was pushed back and appeared to be freshly trimmed. The e-fit image shows a slash cut through left his eyebrow.

The suspect told the victim that he was 17 years old and travelling to Birmingham, where police believe he lives.

He was described as wearing black or grey swimming shorts.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “The victim is continuing to be supported by officers and we have been carrying out a large number of enquiries into this incident.

“As part of our investigation we have obtained forensic evidence that means we will be able to eliminate anyone who was not involved from our enquiries.

“We have now obtained an e-fit image of the suspect and I would urge anyone who recognises him to please get in touch.

“We have also received a number of reports of young Asian men approaching female beachgoers on the date of the incident, some of whom may have exchanged messages on Snapchat. I would encourage anyone who exchanged Snapchat messages with someone who approached them on the beach that day to please make contact with us as it may assist our investigation.”

He also encouraged anyone who was on Bournemouth beach on 18 July to “check any photographs or video footage taken” in order to see if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Darren Harris said: “I understand this incident will have caused concern for the wider community”.

He said that Bournemouth Police were working collaboratively with the local council and partner agencies to set up patrols along the seafront which would continue throughout the summer.

“Police officers, police community support officers, Community Safety Accreditation Scheme officers, council staff and the RNLI will have a visible presence on the seafront and can be approached by members of the public with any concerns,” Mr Harris said.

Anyone with information about the incident – including images or video footage – is encouraged to submit it to the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ21M71-PO1 .

Information can also be shared with the Dorset police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 55210115587.

Anyone wanting to report information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.