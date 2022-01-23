Police appeal for information regarding disappearance of 13-year-old Kirklees boy
He was last seen in Cleckheaton, Kirklees, on Friday afternoon
West Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy who disappeared from Kirklees two days ago.
Officers were notified of Juan Familia’s disappearance at 4.15pm on Friday. He was last seen in the town of Cleckheaton.
The force are now appealing for information concerning Juan’s location. The teen is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie.
Juan is known to frequent Leeds and may also have travelled down to London.
Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.
