The families of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans who were killed in collision while riding an electric bike in Ely have paid tribute to the “best friends”.

In a statement released via South Wales Police, the families say the boys were “loved by not only their families but by their community as well”.

Harvey Evans family said: “Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend and boyfriend.

“He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

“We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and 15-year-old Harvey Evans were killed in a collision while riding an electric bike in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday evening (Sourced)

“As Harvey’s mum, I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was, and not as the media are portraying him now.”

“He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

“Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!

“They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well. Belinda, Craig & families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers and messages since they lost their son.”

In a statement released via South Wales Police, the family of Kyrees Sullivan said: “Kyrees was a loving, caring, handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan, and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

After initially dismissing rumours the teenagers were being chased by police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales Alun Michael admitted on Wednesday morning that it was a “possibility”.

This followed the release of CCTV footage appearing to show a police van driving behind an electric bike on Frank Road in Ely, some 900m from the scene at 5.59pm, minutes before the crash.

Anger is growing among family and friends who have claimed South Wales Police were pursuing the boys.

Kyrees' uncle told The Times: "My nephew and his best mate are dead because they chased him on a little electric motorbike."

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched (PA)

Bridy Bool, said to be Harvey’s godmother, added: “I know they were being chased by the police as there are videos going around that the police were chasing them

“They didn’t have helmets on and there was no reason for them to be chased. Harvey had just eaten his tea and had left his mum’s. He had been at home all day with his mum, and he went with his friend, and this happened.”

Paying tribute to Harvey, she described him as “such a young boy, a sociable boy”. She said: “He had loads of friends and he loved motorbikes and football.”

She added: “He was best friends with Kyrees and were into the same things. It was not unusual for them to be together.”

Another family friend added: “I’m just absolutely devastated and heartbroken for my friends. My heart is hurting.

“That’s the little boy I used to babysit and push around in a pram. It is so, so sad. They both went to see their boys yesterday and they are both very numb and haven’t got much to say at the moment.”

The friend said they believed the boys had got away from the police by riding up Stanwey Road, which is blocked off to traffic at one end, and had then ridden onto the adjacent Snowden Road where the crash occurred.

Council workers securing the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely (PA Wire)

South Wales Police have said they are investigating claims of a pursuit but said the collision had already happened when the first officers arrived on the scene.

“The reason why the police wasn’t on the scene is because the boys have gone through a blocked street and the police knew they couldn’t go that way so they have turned onto Grand Avenue, which led the boys to cut through onto Stanway Road onto Snowden Road,” they said.

“The police have already stated they were on Grand Avenue and they were not on the scene. They weren’t on the scene because they lost them.”

Hundreds of bunches of flowers have now been placed at the scene and community members continue to gather. They say there is still a strong feeling of anger at the police among those who knew the teenagers and their families.

On Monday night, specially trained public order officers were deployed on Snowden Road, including officers from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.

Scenes being livestreamed on YouTube showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Specially trained public order officers were deployed on Snowden Road, including officers from neighbouring police forces (Getty Images)

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched.

One person was attacked because rioters thought they were an undercover officer, according to a senior officer at the scene.

A vigil and balloon release has been planned to pay tribute to the boys on Friday evening.