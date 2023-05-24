Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police watchdog has announced it will investigate a crash that killed two teenagers and sparked a riot in Cardiff, after CCTV emerged of a police vehicle following a bike minutes before the incident.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision while riding an electric bike in Ely in the city on Monday evening, sparking a night of violence, with cars set alight and clashes with riot police.

People were seen throwing fireworks and other missiles at officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of a street, as a helicopter hovered overhead.

As violence escalated during the early hours of Tuesday, officers on horseback were called in to quell the disturbances.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “Following a referral from South Wales Police, we have decided to independently investigate an incident in Ely, Cardiff, on Monday which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers.

“Our decision to investigate follows our attendance at the police post-incident procedure and after a review of the information received to date.”

The watchdog will probe “any interaction” between police officers and the two teenagers before they were killed.

IOPC director David Ford said: “First and foremost, our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families and friends of the two boys who sadly lost their lives on Monday evening in Ely.

“It is important that we independently investigate the circumstances leading up to this tragic event.

“This incident and the events that followed have, understandably, attracted significant interest and public concern. It is important that we thoroughly and independently investigate this matter in order to establish the full facts and circumstances of exactly what happened.”

Police faced what they called “large-scale disorder” after receiving reports of a collision in Snowden Road around 6pm on Monday, with tensions reaching breaking point as fireworks were shot at officers.

South Wales police and crime commissioner Alun Michael suggested on Tuesday that rumours of a police chase beforethe crash had become “rife” shortly before locals clashed with officers, but said this “wasn’t the case”.

However, CCTV footage emerged hours later appearing to show a police van driving behind an electric bike in Frank Road in Ely, 900m from the scene, at 5.59pm, minutes before the crash.

A vigil and balloon release are being planned where the crash happened for Friday evening to remember Harvey and Kyrees.