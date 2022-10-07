For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six serving police officers and one former officer are under criminal investigation over “grossly offensive” WhatsApp messages.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the suspects had all been in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, where Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens formerly served.

Five remain in the force, which guards sensitive sites, one has moved to a force in south-west England and another has left policing.

The IOPC said it had investigated a WhatsApp group used by the officers and “identified a significant number of the messages to be of a discriminatory, derogatory or pornographic nature”.

“The officers have been informed they are being criminally investigated for offences under section 127 of the Communications Act, sending grossly offensive messages,” a spokesperson added.

“All seven have also been advised they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.”

The probe was announced weeks after two former Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CND) officers were convicted over messages in a WhatsApp group containing Couzens.

Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders had transferred to the Metropolitan Police with other CND colleagues in 2019, and the investigation announced on Friday is not related to their case.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates called the new allegations “extremely serious and concerning”.

“At the conclusion of our investigation we will decide whether the matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, whose role it is to determine whether criminal charges will follow,” she added.

It follows several criminal and misconduct cases involving Metropolitan Police officers who sent racist and misogynist messages.

On Thursday, the force arrested a former officer who now works for the Home Office on suspicion of offences under the Communications Act and misconduct in a public office.

New commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to be “ruthless” in rooting out racists and misogynists from the force’s ranks, amid two ongoing inquiries into its culture and standards.

✕ Priti Patel announces inquiry into Sarah Everard murder

Scotland Yard announced on Friday that it is setting up a new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command to spearhead efforts to identify racist, misogynist and abusive officers and staff.

Containing aroudnm 100 detectives and officers, the force said the team will be able to use “covert tactics” to identify and investigate those who are “predatory, who abuse their position of trust - for their personal, financial or sexual advantage – whether on duty, off duty, in person or online”.

The Metropolitan Police’s existing Directorate of Professional Standards is also being expanded to strengthen existing anti-corruption capabilities.

Sir Mark said: “In recent years we have seen the corrosive effect corrupt, racist, misogynistic, homophobic, abusive and criminal officers and staff have had on the levels of trust our communities have in the Met.

“This also undermines our crime fighting efforts and impedes our ability to investigate offences. Both communities and our honest determined majority of officers are rightly angry.

“As part of my commitment to renew policing by consent and to bring more trust, less crime and high standards to the Met, I'm investing in extra officers and staff, skills and technology to root out those corrupt or abusive officers or staff.”