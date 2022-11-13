Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman.

James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday.

Officers were called due to concerns over a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week.

They were called around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.

Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.

She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, it added.

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone with information to contact them through their website or by calling 101 and quoting the log number 3661 of 10/11/22.

Alternatively, they can share information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.