Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

James Riley will appear at Manchester Crown Court

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 13 November 2022 12:36
<p>Police were called to a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester</p>

Police were called to a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester

(Google Maps)

A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman.

James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday.

Officers were called due to concerns over a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week.

They were called around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.

Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.

Recommended

She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said.

Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, it added.

Greater Manchester Police urged anyone with information to contact them through their website or by calling 101 and quoting the log number 3661 of 10/11/22.

Alternatively, they can share information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in