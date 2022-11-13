Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman
James Riley will appear at Manchester Crown Court
A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman.
James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday.
Officers were called due to concerns over a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week.
They were called around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.
Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.
She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, it added.
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone with information to contact them through their website or by calling 101 and quoting the log number 3661 of 10/11/22.
Alternatively, they can share information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.