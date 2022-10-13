Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Met Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers

Allegations range from inappropriate behaviour to criminal offences

Genevieve Holl-Allen
Thursday 13 October 2022 11:03
<p>Alleged victims include members of the public and other police officers</p>

Alleged victims include members of the public and other police officers

(Getty)

More than 600 sexual and domestic abuse allegations against its own officers are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, the force has said.

The Domestic and Sexual Offences (Daso) unit was set up in January to investigate Met Police officers who have been accused of such offences.

It was looking into 625 misconduct allegations, ranging from “inappropriate behaviour” to criminal offences, as of 18 August.

Detective Superintendent Annette Clark, Daso’s senior leader, told the BBC the team’s experience lies in safeguarding – “particularly understanding domestic abuse, and understanding sexual offences” – rather than internal investigations.

She said her team is disgusted by the behaviour of abusive officers, and warned: “We don’t want them in the organisation and we need to get rid of them.”

Recommended

Alleged victims include members of the public and other police officers, with a significant number of cases being examined by the unit involving domestic abuse between a couple who are both serving in the police.

Ms Clark notes many officers who work alongside her have said: “I want to do this. I want to come and work in professional standards to ensure we get out the bad cops.”

The rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021 by then-serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who pretended to be a plain clothes officer to manipulate his victim, led the force to announce it would conduct an “urgent review” of all allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse against officers.

The Met has been shaken by groups of officers found to have exchanged deeply offensive messages on social media.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley announced last week a new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command would root out “criminal colleagues”, and work to “identify and investigate those who are predatory, who abuse their position of trust – for their personal, financial or sexual advantage – whether on duty, off duty, in person or online.”

He added: “You will see over my tenure, you will see more people being removed from the force for these sort of ghastly acts because we’re going to turn the stones over.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in