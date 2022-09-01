Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Girl, 11, ‘touched inappropriately by man in park’ as police launch appeal

Child was walking along path when someone grabbed her arm and proceeded to touch her, police say

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 01 September 2022 09:37
<p>Hampshire Police has released images of a man officers want to speak to </p>

Hampshire Police has released images of a man officers want to speak to

(Hampshire Police)

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after an 11-year-old girl was “touched inappropriately” in park.

The child was walking along a path in broad daylight when a man appeared and grabbed her arm during the incident in Portsmouth.

He went on to touch her over her clothing and make inappropriate comments.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm in Stamshaw Park on Monday, according to Hampshire Police.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

The force said the 11-year-old girl managed to get away from the man touching her.

She was followed for a short while, but the man left once she reached a roundabout and called police.

The man is described as aged between 18 and 25, black and of slim build.

Hampshire Police said it wants to speak to the man in this picture in connection with the incident

(Hampshire Police)

The man sought by police was dressed all in black - apart from a white T-shirt underneath a black vest - and carrying a small black bag on Monday afternoon.

Hampshire Police has appealed to anyone who saw this man or recognises him to come forward, as well as anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area of Portsmouth at the time.

The incident happened in Stamshaw Park in Portsmouth

(Hampshire Police)

It also asked anyone driving between Rudmore roundabout and Stamshaw on Monday afternoon to check if they had captured anything on their dash cam.

The force has urged anyone with information - no matter how small it may seem - to call police on 101 and quote 4422035181 or to submit information online.

The 11-year-old girl is being supported by specialist officers following the incident, it added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in