A £50,000 reward has been offered by police trying to find the body of a missing mother believed to have been murdered.

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived in the UK on November 7, 2018, as refugees and were taken in by family members living in Rusholme, Manchester.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team launched an investigation in 2019 and are working with the hypothesis she was killed in a “targeted attack”.

Four years on, and police have yet to find a body or any evidence she is still alive. Ms Al-Enezi are members of the Bidoon, a stateless Arab minority.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Hadir Al-Enezi – we need to know what has happened to her.

“Throughout our investigation we have worked tirelessly as a team to find her, and we’ve still not been able to find any proof that Hadir is still alive, and we sadly continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not and has come to serious harm,” she added.

“We need to find answers for Hadir’s little girl and it is vital that anyone with information or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves.

“We need to find Hadir’s body, and anyone who has any information is asked to share this with GMP as a matter of urgency, it may be key to helping us find answers for her daughter.

“We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that will lead detectives to the body of Hadir.

A Major Public Portal has been set up, where members of the public can submit information, images, or video footage that may be able to assist the investigation.

Detectives can be contacted directly on 0161 856 0110 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.