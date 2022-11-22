Jump to content

Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child

Fight took place when Paul Bewsey was off-duty, force says

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 22 November 2022 08:25
<p>The fight took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood</p>

The fight took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood

(Google Maps)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child.

PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex.

The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty.

He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.

PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.

This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Bretwood on 21 April this year.

A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.

PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, according to the Met.

