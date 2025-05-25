For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer left fighting for his life after being hit by a car while on duty has been named and pictured.

Police Constable Christopher Miller, 38, was on duty in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday evening (22 May) when he was hit by a car. The officer has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Thames Valley Police released a photo of the officer in an appeal for more information as the investigation into the serious incident continues.

The force announced on Saturday they had arrested two men, aged 28 and 38 from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. A third man, 43 from Slough, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

open image in gallery Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said Thames Valley Police wished PCMiller a ‘swift and full recovery’ (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Will Crowther said: “I am today issuing a public appeal for witnesses to come forward and share any information that may help out investigation.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in the area of Stoke Poges between 10pm on Thursday evening until around 1am on Friday morning (23/5) and may have seen this vehicle or witnessed the incident itself.

“I believe the BMW will have had front-end damage after the incident, and so if you saw the vehicle, either before the incident or afterwards, please contact us.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could have captured anything that could help our investigation.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “Police officers face danger every day. In this incident, PC Christopher Miller was simply doing his job, serving the public and keeping our communities safe.

“Sadly, Christopher has sustained extremely serious injuries, and we are doing all we can to investigate the exact circumstances.

“All officers should expect to return home safely after each tour of duty, and we wish Christopher a swift and full recovery.

“We have all been affected by this, right across Thames Valley Police. I want to thank our local communities in Slough for all their support and the wider public for the supportive messages we have received.”

PC Miller’s family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, as are his closest colleagues.