For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer is fighting for his life after being seriously injured in a collision while on duty in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police have arrested two men, aged 28 and 38 from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after an incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening (22 May).

A third man, 43 from Slough, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

The incident occurred at about 10.20pm on the B416 Bells Hill, between Decies Way and Rogers Lane, while the officer was on duty.

Allen Horn, a 56-year-old postman who lives in the area, said: “The neighbours heard a car in a cul-de-sac race around and come back, but nobody saw anything as far as I know.

“I came out in the morning and the road is closed.”

Jennifer Tulloch, 79, who also lives nearby, said: “I only saw blue flashing lights that evening.

“It’s horrible, I think he’s seriously injured. He’s not local, I don’t think. I think he was on duty. We would have heard by now if he was local.”

The officer remained in life-threatening condition in hospital on Saturday. The force said it is supporting the officer’s family through this difficult time.

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “My thoughts are with the officer, his family and his colleagues who will also be deeply affected.

“It is another stark reminder of the dangers that our police and emergency service colleagues face on a daily basis.

“Thames Valley Police is supporting the officer’s family at this difficult time.”

David Moore, Conservative councillor for Farnhams and Stoke Poges, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that one of our brave police officers is fighting for his life following this horrific incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and I wish him a full and swift recovery.

“This has shaken Stoke Poges and our wider community across south Bucks. Residents and councillors alike are appalled by this incident.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward and support Thames Valley Police’s investigation so that justice can be served.”

Police asked that anyone with more information contact them either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250252869.