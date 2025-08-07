For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police chiefs have warned they are ready to “mobilise significant and specialist resources” if unrest breaks out at a string of anti-migrant protests planned at hotels housing asylum seekers.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) is working with forces across the country and monitoring intelligence in preparation for a fresh wave of protests on Friday, with demonstrations planned at up to 14 hotels across the country.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police is also expected to come under pressure on Saturday when a National March for Palestine is planned in the capital.

A separate pro-Palestine Action rally could result in mass arrests with 500 people expected to hold signs saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” in defiance of anti-terror laws.

Anti-migrant protesters are expected to return to The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Friday, where violence erupted last month after an Ethiopian refugee was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

open image in gallery Protesters are expected to stage another demonstration outside Bell Hotel in Epping ( PA Wire )

Demonstrators are also set to return to the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, where a group wearing face masks and carrying smoke bombs made a “concerted effort” to break in last weekend.

Other anti-migrant demonstrations are planned at hotels in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leeds and Norwich, among others, in what is being billed as UK-wide protests to “abolish the asylum system”.

Organisers have said the events will be “locally led peaceful protests” with no masks and no alcohol in posters shared widely on social media.

Ahead of the widespread action, Chief Constable BJ Harrington, chair of the NPCC Operations Coordination Committee, said: “We have robust and well-tested proactive plans in place, with the ability to mobilise significant and specialist resources, if necessary.

"Public order response officers will be supported by investigation teams who will gather evidence and ensure those responsible for any acts of criminality, should they occur, are identified and held to account.

“Policing is not anti-protest, we are anti-crime and we will continue to work with local communities to ensure that they are safe and serious disruption is prevented.”

open image in gallery Protesters outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf ( Getty )

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, has warned that another summer of unrest places forces and officers under strain.

“Public order duties often mean long shifts, cancelled leave, missed family time and real risk,” a spokesman added.

“That takes its toll. This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about resilience, wellbeing, and a system under strain.”

It comes ahead of the possibility of yet more mass arrests in London on Saturday, after the Met vowed to continue its crackdown on those showing support for Palestine Action.

Campaign group Defend Our Juries has said more than 500 people are ready to be arrested by holding placards supporting the banned direct-action group in Parliament Square. They have warned their demonstrations will continue until a legal challenge over its proscription as a terror group is heard at the High Court in November.

open image in gallery Hundreds are expected to take part in a protest in Parliament Square, London, to call for de-proscription of Palestine Action ( PA Wire )

At least 221 people have been arrested across the country under terror laws for supporting Palestine Action since it was banned in July, with ten people charged so far.

Despite plans for a large-scale demonstration with the “intention of placing a strain on the police and the wider criminal justice system”, a spokesperson for the Met said they are prepared for “any eventuality” and anyone showing support for the group should expect to be arrested.

Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for Prevent and Pursue at Counter Terrorism Policing, said that they have “robust plans” in place to respond to activity in support of Palestine Action.

“At this time, it remains illegal to be a member of or encourage support for the group Palestine Action,” she added.

“This legislation is specific to that group and does not interfere with the right to protest in support of the Palestinian cause.

“Operational plans are in place to ensure this right can be preserved over the coming days with protests expected in several major cities, including London.”

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police officers have warned anyone showing support for banned Palestine Action to expect to be arrested ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Despite pressures on prison capacity, a Ministry of Justice spokesman insisted the system is prepared to “act quickly” if more cells are needed.

Officials will not hesitate to use contingency measures if they are faced with a sudden influx to the prison estate, The Independent understands. This could include activating Operation Early Dawn, which allows defendants to be held in police cells until prison beds become available.

“The swift and coordinated response to last year’s unrest shows the criminal justice system is prepared to act quickly if needed to maintain stability and keep the public safe,” the spokesperson added.