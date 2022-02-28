Hayleigh Kent missing: Urgent police appeal for 13 year old girl not seen for two days
Hayleigh Kent, 13, was last seen in Perth city centre on Saturday morning
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.
Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.
Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.
Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.
In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.
“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”
Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.