Preacher denies fraud over £91 ‘Covid protection’ oil

A preacher accused of selling £91 “Covid-19 protection kits,” he claimed would protect people from coronavirus, has denied fraud charges.

Bishop Climate Wiseman, 46, of the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, south London allegedly sold a bottle of oil and red yarn to congregants with guarantees that it could shield them from coronavirus.

Mr Wiseman on Monday pleaded not guilty to fraud at Inner London Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege Mr Wiseman, who is also known as Dr Climate Wiseman and Climate Irungu, labelled the oil mixture to “treat, prevent, protect against or cure” coronavirus.

Mr Wiseman faces two additional charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Mr Wiseman’s defence, Nargees Choudhary, told the court that her client was not an “anti-vaxxer.” She added that her Mr Wiseman was free to practise his religion and denied that he acted in a “dishonest” or “deceitful” way.

The prosecution claimed Mr Wiseman made “untrue and misleading” claims in regard to the oil’s ability, marketing it as “Diving Cleansing Oil” or as a package “Divine Plague Prevention Kit.”

Around 50 supporters gathered outside the court and cheered for Mr Wiseman with banners reading “we need freedom of faith” and “there is healing in divine cleansing oil.”

Supporters also chanted: “We shall not, we shall not be moved.”

Judge Benedict Kelleher released Mr Wiseman on unconditional bail ahead of his trial at the same court on 11 July 2022.