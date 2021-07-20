Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The man was arrested on Friday and released on bail later that day after being interviewed by officers.

The player has been suspended from his club pending the police investigation.

“Officers arrested a man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences,” Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

"He is on police bail pending further enquiries."

The Sun newspaper reported that the probe is being led by GMP’s major incident team.

The Premier League has refused to comment.

Additional reporting by Press Association